Braintrust Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.73 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $81.73 million and $869,719.79 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

