Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$89.20

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$81.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$76.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$2,898,643.68. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$2,898,643.68. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$71,824.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,027,655.01. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,980 shares of company stock worth $25,118,480.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

