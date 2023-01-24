Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price at $23.22

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.25. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

