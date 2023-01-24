Brokers Issue Forecasts for Littelfuse, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Littelfuse in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will earn $15.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.65. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.77 per share.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $251.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average of $231.48. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.