Brokers Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will earn $11.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $12.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.32.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

