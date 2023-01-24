Camden National Bank Buys 450 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 170.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $5,565,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.43. 1,418,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,994. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

