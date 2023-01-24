Camden National Bank Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.97. The stock had a trading volume of 913,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $240.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

