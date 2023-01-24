Camden National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,276,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,309. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.