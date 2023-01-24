Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $357.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.