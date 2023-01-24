Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.
CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.46.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CP traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$107.33. 483,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,155. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$105.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.03.
Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Railway
In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
