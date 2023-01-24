Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$107.33. 483,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,155. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$105.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.03.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

