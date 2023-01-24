Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.78. The stock had a trading volume of 113,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $247.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.