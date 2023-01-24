Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,882 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.47. The stock had a trading volume of 173,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.44 and its 200 day moving average is $241.42. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

