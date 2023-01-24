Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.01. 216,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,231. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

