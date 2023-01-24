Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.92. 209,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $260.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.