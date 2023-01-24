Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Celanese by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Celanese by 113.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,280,000 after purchasing an additional 175,650 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 1.1 %

CE stock opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.59. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $165.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.