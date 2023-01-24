Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given New GBX 141 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 123 ($1.52) to GBX 141 ($1.75) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Centamin Stock Down 0.6 %

CELTF opened at $1.42 on Friday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

