Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $442.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.45. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.77.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

