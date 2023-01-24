Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.79. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

