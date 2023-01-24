Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $209.97 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.