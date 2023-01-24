Chiliz Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Chiliz has a market cap of $976.88 million and $270.41 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00412988 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.21 or 0.28988748 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00588976 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,610,577 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

