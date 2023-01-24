Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.77. 310,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,831. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

