CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

CNHI opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after buying an additional 2,915,502 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,801,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

