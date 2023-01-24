Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €9.65 ($10.49) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.69.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.