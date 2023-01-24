Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,948 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

