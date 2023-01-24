Cowen Trims Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price to $185.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $154.91 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

