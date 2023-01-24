Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 210 ($2.60) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.91) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.53) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.22).
Crest Nicholson Trading Up 1.0 %
LON:CRST opened at GBX 243.60 ($3.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.20. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.20 ($4.21). The company has a market capitalization of £625.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1,218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
