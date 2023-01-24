Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 210 ($2.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.91) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.53) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.22).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:CRST opened at GBX 243.60 ($3.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.20. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.20 ($4.21). The company has a market capitalization of £625.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1,218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.