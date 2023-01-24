Critical Contrast: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.22 $4.86 million ($0.75) -1.89 Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 1.44 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.29

Bit Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunlight Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.5% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bit Digital and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05% Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bit Digital and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 138.93%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

