Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.49. 224,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 472,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CYRX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cryoport Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

Insider Activity

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

