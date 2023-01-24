CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.

CSW Industrials has raised its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $144.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

