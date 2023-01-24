CX Institutional Acquires 71,936 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,936 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,069,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,779 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in CSX by 749.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 118,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in CSX by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CSX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 541,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in CSX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 41,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

About CSX

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

