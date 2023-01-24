CX Institutional Buys 4,546 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $232.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.64 and its 200 day moving average is $221.78. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

