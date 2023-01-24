CX Institutional Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

