CX Institutional Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AON were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $325.99 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

