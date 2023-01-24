Cypress Capital Group Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $183.48. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

