Cypress Capital Group Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

