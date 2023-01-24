Cypress Capital Group Has $352,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

MAS opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,635. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

