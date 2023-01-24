Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,601 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,083,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

