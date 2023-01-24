Cypress Capital Group Sells 51 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $256.82 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

