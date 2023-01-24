Cypress Capital Group Sells 70 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0 %

HON opened at $202.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

