DA Davidson Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $110.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.78.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

