Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 414,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.46.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,538 shares of company stock worth $10,424,284. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $5.64 on Tuesday, reaching $271.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,989. The company has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.92. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

