DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003746 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $109.90 million and approximately $965,221.43 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00410696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.12 or 0.28827832 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00591306 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

