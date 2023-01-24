Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

NYSE DE traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, hitting $414.38. 206,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.62 and a 200 day moving average of $383.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

