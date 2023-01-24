Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Trading Down 5%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) shares fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.81. 219,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 709,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DENN. Citigroup increased their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Denny’s Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $69,551.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,126 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,808,000 after acquiring an additional 680,315 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Denny’s by 86.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 618,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 127.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 580,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Denny’s by 414.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 439,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 674.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 286,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

