Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 180

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.92) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

