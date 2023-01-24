Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. 8,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

