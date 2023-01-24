Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 119,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Diversey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DSEY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 569,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,673. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.03 million. Analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.