Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.81. 1,197,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,583. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.