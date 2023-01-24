Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Domo Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Domo has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $189,210.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,176.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,176.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,620 shares of company stock worth $1,506,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

