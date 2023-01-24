DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 18,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
DD stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.