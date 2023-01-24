DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 18,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

DD stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

